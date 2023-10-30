Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of six mobile phones and 210 intoxicating tablets from jail inmates.

Harbans Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said the checking was conducted in the jail on October 28. As many as 210 intoxicating tablets were recovered from an inmate, identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Bunto.

Surinderpal Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, said he, along with the jail staff, conducted a search operation in the jail on October 27. Three mobile phones were recovered from jail inmates, identified as Prabhjot Singh, Suraj Singh and Pardeep Kumar during the checking.

Gagandeep Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said he, along with jail staff, also conducted a surprise checking in the jail on October 27. During the checking, three mobile phones were recovered from jail inmates, identified as Sahil Kanda, Sandeep Kumar and Manish Taneja.

Separate cases have been registered against the jail inmates under the Prison Act.