Mobile phones, tobacco sachets seized from inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

Surprise checking conducted at the Ludhiana Central Jail led to the seizure of four mobile phones and 82 tobacco sachets from three inmates.

Three of the four accused inmates were identified as Deepak Kumar, Kamal Kishore and Kundan Kumar.

Assistant Superintendent Jail Bhiwam Tej Singla said on April 8, he along with his team conducted a surprise checking in the jail during which four mobile phones and 82 tobacco sachets were seized from three inmates and one mobile phone was found abandoned which seemed to be dumped by some unknown inmate.

A case under the Prison Act was registered and further probe was launched in the case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.