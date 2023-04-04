Mobile seized from undertrial

Ludhiana: TThe police have booked Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chitti Colony, Bhattian Bet, an undertrial lodged in the Central Jail here, under Section 52-A(I) of the Prisons Act. Gagandeep Sharma, Assistant Superintendent at the Central Jail, had filed a complaint with the police that during a surprise checking, a mobile phone, a SIM card and a battery was seized from his possession. OC
Man held with illicit arms
Ludhiana: The police have arrested Aakash Soni, a resident of New Hargobind Nagar, near CMC Hospital, while coming on foot. When the suspect was stopped for checking, the police seized a countrymade .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges. He has been booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and further investigation was on in the caset.
Tribune Shorts
