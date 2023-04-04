Mobile seized from undertrial

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: TThe police have booked Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chitti Colony, Bhattian Bet, an undertrial lodged in the Central Jail here, under Section 52-A(I) of the Prisons Act. Gagandeep Sharma, Assistant Superintendent at the Central Jail, had filed a complaint with the police that during a surprise checking, a mobile phone, a SIM card and a battery was seized from his possession. OC

Man held with illicit arms

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Aakash Soni, a resident of New Hargobind Nagar, near CMC Hospital, while coming on foot. When the suspect was stopped for checking, the police seized a countrymade .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges. He has been booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and further investigation was on in the caset.