Mobile snatched from jeweller in broad daylight in Ludhiana

In a broad daylight incident, a mobile phone was snatched from a jeweller on the busy College Road in Ludhiana on Friday afternoon. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on College Road. When the victim, Shubham Jain, a jewellery businessman, was standing outside the boutique, he received a phone call. When he took out his mobile to answer the call, a snatcher riding a motorcycle snatched the phone from his hand and sped away before the victim could react.

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The CCTV footage of the crime that was circulated on social media clearly shows the suspect on the motorcycle committing the crime and fleeing the scene.

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A case was registered on Sunday.