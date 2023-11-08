Mobile snatcher tries to escape, nabbed by cops

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 7

The Ahmedgarh City police claimed to have nabbed a miscreant who had allegedly snatched a smart phone from a school teacher. The incident took place when she was alone at her house, a few days ago.

The suspect, now identified as Gurmukh Singh of Dhulkot village of the district, broke into the victim’s house with preparations to murder her with a knife, if she resisted.

While the police has recovered the weapon and the mobile phone. The suspect’s involvement in other crimes or the identification of an accomplice, if any, is yet to be ascertained by them.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh informed that Rupinder Singh of Amarpura had lodged a complaint with the Ahmedgarh city police, regarding an unknown person having snatched a smart phone from her, when she was alone at home on the fateful day.

Cops led by SHO City Sukhwinder Singh had succeeded in identifying the suspect on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras installed in the region. The suspect was nabbed while he was trying to abscond on Monday evening.

