Mobile tower catches fire at Khanna village

Ludhiana, June 2

A massive fire broke out in a mobile tower located in the middle of a residential area in Jarag village of Khanna on Sunday. Though the entire tower was not burnt, a large part of it was damaged.

There was panic among residents around the area after the incident. After getting information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and managed to douse the flames within an hour. After the incident, the mobile services of the company concerned was affected in the area.

According to information, the mobile tower is installed in the middle of houses in the village. People had also reportedly opposed the installation of the same in the past.

It is being suspected that the fire was caused due to heaps of garbage set on fire near the tower. The tower operating room caught

the fire and it further spread to other parts. Alertness of fire staff prevented the fire from spreading further to residences.

Meanwhile, the residents who gathered at the scene had demanded that the tower should be shifted from the residential area of the village so that such major incident should not occur in future.

