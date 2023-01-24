Mobiles, bidis seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 23

As many as nine mobile phones, 177 packets of tobacco and five bidi bundles have been seized during a checking at the Central Jail on Tajpur Road of Ludhiana. A case under Sections 42, 45, 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station on Sunday against unidentified inmates.

Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Suraj Mall said two mobiles were found in an abandoned state in the bathrooms of Barrack No. 5 on January 10. Also, 15 packets of tobacco and one mobile were found in Barrack No. 6. He added that 43 packets of tobacco, five bidi packets and two mobiles were found near Tower number 1 in the jail.