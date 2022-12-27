Mock drill in govt hospitals today

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 26

Highly transmissible Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has again made everyone worried as it is driving the surge in China.

The District Health Department is also making all necessary precautions to tackle any emergency situation. In this league, mock drill will be conducted in all the government hospitals on Tuesday.

“To oversee the arrangements and ensure everything is in place, a mock drill will be held in all the government hospitals in the district on Tuesday and instructions have been issued to all the concerned Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) in this regard,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur.

She further said, “Oxygen plant will be checked during the drill and in addition to this all government hospitals have been asked to prepare the list of necessary things like PPE kits, masks, oxygen cylinders, medicines, etc required so that the demand can be put forward to the department. Staff will also be trained to handle any emergency situation.”

The hospital staff is worried over the unavailability of PPE kits and N95 masks. “There is no stock of N95 masks or PPE kits. Not only this the staff shortage has already crippled the hospital. There is acute shortage of staff nurses in the hospital. In case there is spread then it won’t be possible to handle the situation with the existing staff. Earlier also, staff was hired on contract but now the department should make regular appointments for the smooth working of the hospital,” said one of the staff member.

“We should prepare not panic and adopt Covid appropriate behaviour, besides following government guidelines,” said Dr Hitinder.