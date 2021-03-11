Mock fire safety drill held at mall in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

Mock drill and fire safety training were organised at MBD Neopolis Mall to spread awareness about fire safety here on Wednesday.

A team from the Fire Brigade Department, retailers, and staff from MBD Neopolis Mall and Radisson Blu Hotel participated in the mock drill. The rescue mock drill was conducted to tackle a possible incident of fire. The drill also included the evacuation of people and highlighting the use of fire safety equipment and explanation of the correct method of providing first aid

The drill was aimed at ensuring operational preparedness of the staff.

Officials from the Fire Safety Department and fire safety officials of the mall and hotel also briefed participants about the right methods and techniques to prevent the spread of fire.

To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade had commenced the mock drill sessions under ‘National Fire Service Week’ that concluded on Wednesday.

Associate vice-president, MBD Neopolis Mall, Prabjot Khera, and general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Abhay Kumar, said the government departments, including firefighters, cooperated in the mock drill operation.

The mock drill and the training session were organised under the supervision of sub-fire officer (SFO) Navrang Singh, firemen Dinesh Kumar, Raman Kumar and Jugraj Singh, and fire brigade vehicle driver Sanjay Kumar, along with fire safety officer Rinku Ram.