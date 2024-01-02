Model Town Extension residents oppose ‘proposal’ of food street

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

Residents of Model Town Extension vehemently opposed the Municipal Corporation’s alleged proposal to establish a food street along a section of the road there. They claimed to have received information suggesting that the MC allegedly planned to set up the food street between the stretch from Krishna Mandir to the Cremation Ground, without taking into consideration public opinion and objections.

A meeting convened by the Model Town Extension Welfare Society was organised to discuss the matter. The residents contended that during the plot allotment in the area, there was no mention or proposal of such commercial establishments near, alongside, or opposite the green belt. Therefore, they said that any commercial activity in the region was not legally permissible. They said two gurdwaras and a mandir are located near the site identified for proposed food street. With school buses, students and staff also utilising the route, the residents fear that allowing commercial activities would worsen the already chaotic traffic flow.

On Monday, advocate Jaspal Singh Chugh wrote to the MC Commissioner, opposing the proposed food street. He said that the establishment of the proposed project would require the felling of more than 200 fully-grown trees, which act as the lungs of the society. With approximately 40 existing food shops in the area, he said that establishing the food street would lead to chaos. Chugh emphasised that the proposed site for the food street is already reserved for a green belt area in the master plan of Model Town Extension and urged the civic body to abandon the plan.

Meanwhile, the residents emphasised that the green belt and its vicinity have been maintained by the area’s residents through park management committees and welfare societies for over two decades. In 2018, the then Chief Vigilance Officer of the Department of Local Government identified irregularities and directed the Municipal Corporation to terminate the proposed Smart Vending Zone Project under the Southern Bypass flyover near the Canal Bridge in BRS Nagar. This was owing to the required permissions that were not taken from Irrigation Department and PWD.

Following that, MC officials allegedly devised a plan to create a food street under the same flyover, but they had not obtained the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs). However, they later planned to establish the food street elsewhere.

MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh could not be contacted for comments.