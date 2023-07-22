Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 21

Despite the repeated assurances, the government has failed to get the pothole-infested roads of Model Town’s main Gol Market recarpeted. This has resulted in unwanted hardships for commuters who continue to face the brunt of dilapidated road conditions.

For the past two years, the main market road connecting the Police Station Chowk and Post Office has been in a dilapidated condition. The condition of another stretch is similar.

Notably, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust was earlier assigned to recarpet these roads, falling under MC Ludhiana’s jurisdiction, but the lack of action highlights the negligence of the responsible departments. The traders demand the MC and LIT must ensure early repair of these roads without any further delay.

Amarjit Singh Tikka, president, Model Town Welfare Council, expressed concern over the frequent road mishaps caused by the dangerous potholes on the main market road. He highlighted the government authorities’ failure to ensure the safety of commuters.

“These roads have been in a dilapidated state for a long period. Despite being one of the city’s prominent markets, the roads have remained in a shambles for the past two years, giving an open invitation to mishaps. The government should pay attention and ensure early repair of the roads,” he said.

According to a few traders, sometimes when speedy vehicles passed over the deteriorated road sections, loose stones would scatter, posing a danger to both commuters and the shop doors. A shopkeeper said they were forced to suffer due to the presence of big potholes on the market roads. He expressed frustration that despite repeated requests, the departments concerned have not taken any action to address the issue. Additionally, the flying dust particles further trouble both commuters and traders in the market.

According to the sources, the market roads were supposed to be recarpeted in 2021. When the road recarpeting work was not carried out by November 2021, officials concerned then claimed that the work would be started after mid of February 2022. Later, the AAP government came into power in the state but the roads are yet to be recarpeted.

An official of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Vikram Kumar, said the market roads would be recarpeted after the monsoon. Earlier, interlocking tiles had been installed around the park and on the sides of the roads, he added.