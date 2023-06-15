Model Town, Pakhowal Road residents spend sleepless night

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 14

Residents of several residential localities around Model Town and Pakhowal Road had to face a tough time as there was no power for around 20 hours after a fuse of a distribution transformer was blown on the intervening night of June 12 and 13. The fault could be rectified late in the afternoon yesterday.

Trade union leader DP Maur, a resident of the affected area, said a large number of residents of Greenfield, Kochar Market and the adjoining residential colonies had a sleepless night due to hot and humid weather. They kept calling the PSPCL complaint redressal number and some ‘well-connected’ residents also apprised senior power utility officials of their problem, but to no avail.

Another resident claimed that the affected localities had to go without morning and afternoon water supply on Tuesday. Some women even had to fetch potable water from nearby places.

“Power supply in the affected areas was restored after around 20 hours around 4.30 pm yesterday. What was even more shocking that the reason behind disruption, as per official record of the PSPCL, was a blown fuse in a transformer, which led to shut down,” said a resident of Greenfield, adding that if the PSPCL staff took so much time to just mend a fuse, what would be the fate of consumers if there was a major fault in LT/HT/transformers or sub-stations?

City residents asserted that this was not a lone example of the PSPCL fault rectification staff dragging their feet despite tall claims being made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO about tremendous improvement in quality of power supply and revamp of fault rectification by drastic reduction in response time and establishment of on-line complaint booking systems.

PSPCL officials said action would be taken if the delay in restoration of supply was caused due to lapse on someone’s part.

Water supply hit

