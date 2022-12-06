Model UN conference at BCM school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: British Council of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised an Intra-School Model United Nations Conference here on Monday. The conference focused on making students aware of the functioning of the United Nations (UN) as well as educating them about public speaking, debate, diplomacy, problems solving and teamwork. Eighty students from Class IX to XII participated in the event. Students acted as delegates of different countries and deliberated on issues from a country’s perspective, which they represented at the conference. The topic for the discussion was “Counter terrorism and human rights”. The process for the preparation and execution of the conference was enriching for all members in terms of gaining a vital insight into the politics and diplomacy of today’s world.

Rubik’s Cube competition

A Rubik’s Cube competition was held at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, here on Monday. The competition was held under the patronage of World Cube Association (WCA) wherein 100 ‘speed cubers’ from several schools participated with enthusiasm. Playing with Rubik’s Cube paid rich dividends to participants in the form of mental and emotional benefits by applying a number of algorithms and several techniques to solve it. It took a mixture of skill and determination for students to solve the cube on their own. Sharpness and quick reflex enhanced their problem solving skills and boosted their confidence. Anuja Kaushal, school Principal, congratulated the winners. She said, “Playing with Rubik’s Cube has become the order of the day as it enhances reflection, eases class discussions and finds solutions. These are the best stress busters not only for children but also for adults.”

First alumni meet held at GNDEC

The GENCO Alumni Executive Committee 2022 held its first meeting at the Alumni House of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNE) today. All executive members from 1971 to 2020 batch participated in the meeting. Discussions on the committee agenda were held for almost three hours under the guidance of its president Gurbir Singh Sandhu, an Olympian and Arjuna Awardee. Members said empaneling professional agency would improve alumni social interactions on regular basis.