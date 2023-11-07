Model United Nations at school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

SHS Model United Nations Conference was hosted on the campus of Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana from November 4 to 5, which saw a participation of over 1,200 student delegates from various schools.

The 2 day event was organised by Agahi Group. The participants discussed national and international affairs as delegates representing various countries. There were mock committees, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC),etc. The chief guest on the opening day was Ludhiana DCP Rupinder Singh, who presided over the opening ceremony along with school manager, Sr Chantal and principal Sr Veena D’Souza among others. The closing ceremony was held on November 5, Abhiraj Gupta, executive director, IOL gave away the prizes.

The conference was appreciated for its magnitude and innovation. It provided a rewarding experience to future leaders and was described as “an unparalleled opportunity to become an instrument of positive change,” by principal D’Souza.