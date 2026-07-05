Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in few days; residents get respite from heat

The monsoon has arrived in the state and in the coming three-four days, a yellow alert has been issued for several places in Punjab. Experts at the PAU suggest that the weather would remain cloudy with moderate to heavy rainfall in coming days.

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In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 36.2°C while the minimum was 29.8°C. It was being shown as near normal.

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Prof PK Kingra, head, Meteorological Department, PAU, said on Saturday and Sunday, there was a possibility of light rain in some isolated places. However, on July 6 and 7, there could be moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated places as well, especially in the northeast and central parts, where a yellow alert had already been issued.

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When Kingra was asked that in some parts of the city it rained heavily while in other parts it was completely dry, the expert explained that monsoon onset variability occurs in this season, it rains in some places and not in others.

Till date from July 1, Ludhiana has received 89.6 mm of rain while the normal rainfall in July remains 220.4 mm.

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Normal rainfall for paddy

One of the farmer leaders, Tarsem Jodhan, said it was normal rainfall for the paddy in the fields and with it, the power situation would also be improved. “Earlier, crop was being affected as regular right hours supply was being hit but with the rainfall, the demand will fall and farmers will get enough power supply in the fields, he said.

Meanwhile, residents also got a respite from the dry and sultry spell as the monsoon has arrived. Though at many places, it brought miseries too due to lack of preparedness of the authorities but the people have welcomed timely arrival of the monsoon, which has given a much-needed respite from the hot weather conditions.