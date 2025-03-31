DT
Modular OT made functional at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:10 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
The newly constructed modular operation theatre (OT) at the Civil Hospital has been made functional, marking a significant step in strengthening healthcare services in the district.

The modular OT has been designed to provide advanced surgical facilities with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring a safe and infection-free environment for patients.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said, “The establishment of this modular OT aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality surgical care to the people of Ludhiana. Equipped with modern infrastructure, it will enable surgeons to perform complex procedures efficiently.”

