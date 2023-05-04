Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 3

A century by opener Manpreet Singh (112 runs off 103 balls) and an equally significant contribution of 51 runs by Sohraab Dhaliwal helped hosts Moga beat Ludhiana by 92 runs in the first league match of group B in the Punjab Senior Men’s One-Day Cricket Tournament, played at Kips Samadh Bhai ground, Moga, on Wednesday.

Punjab senior men’s one-day cricket tournament

The match started behind the scheduled time as the ground was wet due to the overnight rain. As a result, the match was reduced to 40 overs for each side.

Invited to bat first, Moga posted a decent total of 245 runs after losing eight wickets. Prince Balwant Rai chipped in with 34 runs for his team.

For the visitors, Deepak Bansal captured three wickets for 42 runs. Harshit Takkar grabbed two wickets for 69 runs while Yogjit Singh and Tanroop Saini claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Ludhiana made 153 runs as their innings folded in 34.2 overs. Gurjot Singh was the highest scorer who made 27 runs and skipper Vaibhav Kalra contributed 23 runs. Tikshan Tangri, Kaberjot Singh and Chintan Randhan scored 17 runs each.

For the winning side, Deepin Chitkara, the captain of the team, was the pick of bowlers, scalping four wickets after conceding 33 runs in seven overs. Lovedeep Singh, Sohraab Dhaliwal, Prince, Sourav Chandolia and Navjot Singh got rid of one batsman each to script an easy 92-run victory for the Moga team.

Ludhiana will now try their luck during the second match to be played between Ludhiana and Ropar at Ropar on Friday, May 5.