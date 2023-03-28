Moga hold firm grip against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 27

Hosts Moga held a firm grip against Ludhiana in the opening match of Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played at Moga on Monday.

In the first innings, after dismissing Ludhiana for 103 runs in 52 overs, Moga were well placed (92 for 2 after 47 overs).

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the visitors never found themselves comfortable against accurate bowling by Moga bowlers, especially Harish Kumar. As many as eight Ludhiana batsmen failed to reach a double figure.

Harish sent down 22 overs, seven of which were maiden, gave away only 33 runs and took six wickets.

For Ludhiana, Arnav Shrivastav remained unbeaten on 43 while Divyam Sharma and Karandeep Singh Sidhu contributed 19 and 18 runs, respectively.

At the draw of stumps, Moga, in their first essay, were 92 for two with Ravtej Singh and Harish Kumar holding on the crease with 31 and 10 runs, respectively, against their names.

Saggareshver Khatri made 39 runs and Robin Bawa was out for 11 runs.