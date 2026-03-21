'Moga! Moga': Zimbabwe student’s Punjabi bus callout vlog goes mega viral

Tanyaradzwa Prospera Dengu, a citizen of Zimbabwe — a landlocked country in southern Africa — has suddenly grabbed attention after his vlog, in which he plays the role of a bus conductor, went viral and garnered 1.9 million views.

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A final-year Mechanical Engineering diploma student at a private university here, Tanyaradzwa said he was travelling to Jagraon with his friends when he noticed a bus conductor calling out to passengers. An idea suddenly popped, he requested the conductor to film him while he performed the conductor’s role. In the vlog, he is seen inviting passengers for Moga and even speaking Punjabi in between, which struck a chord with viewers.

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Talking to The Tribune, Tanyaradzwa said he came to India in 2023 and began vlogging on various topics. His content quickly gained appreciation among students and others. Speaking about how he got into vlogging, he said, “I tried it once and received a lot of appreciation. I really liked how people responded to my content.”

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“I will be coming up with another vlog in the next two to three days on the shortage of LPG gas cylinders due to the Iran-Israel war,” he added.

Expressing his fondness for India, he said he enjoys exploring local markets such as Chaura Bazaar and shopping at Zudio for clothes. “India is very vibrant, and so are its people. I enjoy making vlogs on different situations. Recently, I visited the Golden Temple with my friends and made another vlog capturing the essence of the holy city,” he said.

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