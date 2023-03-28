Moga pip Ludhiana to clinch title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 27

Moga warded off stiff challenge from Ludhiana before romping home victorious and clinched the title in the 17th Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship held at Shahi Sports College of Education, Samrala, near here today.

In the final, Moga got the better of Ludhiana 4-2 to romp home champions. For the losing side, Harjit and Manish accounted for one run each to reduce the victory margin.

Amritsar outnumbered Patiala 3-1 to secure the third position. A total of 12 teams had participated in the men’s section.

Earlier, in the semi-final, Ludhiana survived a scare against Patiala before wrapping up the issue 7-5 in which Arun Thakur and Chamkaur had played a pivotal role, chipping in with two runs each, while Moga beat Amritsar 3-0 with the main contributions coming from Jashandeep and Bhawanpreet.

In the league matches, Mansa got the better of Bathinda 1-0, Ropar pipped Fatehgarh Sahib 1-0, Sangrur defeated Malerkotla 2-1, Jalandhar outperformed Ferozepur 4-2, Ludhiana outclassed Ropar 13-11, Amritsar trounced Mansa 10-0, Moga outwitted Sangrur 7-2 and Patiala outplayed Jalandhar 1-0.

Gurvir Singh Shahi had inaugurated the championship and Navjot Singh Garg, chairman, Genco Punjab, was the chief guest at the prize distribution function.

Matches in the women’s section will be played on April 1 and 2.