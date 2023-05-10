Mohali beat Ludhiana by 5 wickets

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 9

Ludhiana failed to capitalise upon the fine contributions with the bat by skipper Vaibhav Kalra (78), Gurjot Singh (31) and Tikshan Tangri (24) as the team suffered a 5-wicket defeat against Mohali in the third league match in the ongoing Punjab Senior Men’s One-Day Cricket Tournament.

PUNJAB SENIOR MEN’S ONE-DAY CRICKET TOURNAMENT

The match was played between the two teams at the PCA Stadium, Mullanpur in Mohali on Tuesday.

In the first match, Ludhiana lost to Moga by 92 runs. The team had bounced back in the next match, registering a 26-run win over Ropar. However, Ludhiana lost today.

Put into bat, the team could not survive its full quota of 50 overs as the innings folded up at 195 runs in 48.5 overs. For Mohali, Sidharth Bakshi and Ayush Goyal scalped three victims each. While Sidharth conceding 30 runs, Ludhiana made 34 runs while Ayush was bowling. Anshul Negi of Mohali captured two wickets for 20 runs for his team and Lovepreet Kamboj chipped in with one wicket for 43 runs.

Mohali achieved the target in 45.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Their innings revolved around Anil Yadav, Anshul Negi, Kartik Sharma and Rajinder Singh Devgun. While Anil scored 61 runs, Anshul and Kartik were able to make 37 24 runs, respectively. Rajinder contributed 20 runs for his team.

For the losing side, Deepak Bansal claimed two wickets for 24 runs. Similarly, Yogjit Kalsi grabbed two wickets for 39 runs for Ludhiana. Rishi Vishwakarma took one wicket for 33 runs for his team. In the fourth and last league match, Ludhiana will take on Fatehgarh Sahib on May 11 at Ropar.