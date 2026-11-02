Mohali clinch state school hockey tourney title

Mohali emerged victorious in a thrilling final, defeating Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS), Mohali, 3-2 to lift the title of Punjab State Schools Hockey Tournament for Boys U-14.

The tournament concluded at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Sunday.

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The final lived up to expectations, with both teams displaying determination and attacking intent. Mohali held a slender edge throughout the contest and eventually managed to keep their opponents at bay.

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Arshdeep, Ankit and Balraj were the architects of Mohali’s triumph. PIS Mohali, however, refused to give up without a fight, with Anmolpreet Singh and Simranjot finding the target to keep their side in contention.

In the hard-line match, Jarkhar Hockey Academy defeated Ludhiana district 4-3 to win the bronze medal.

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The academy’s team demonstrated consistency and fighting spirit throughout the tournament, defeating several strong opponents en route to the knockout stage.

Ludhiana Hockey president Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal and general secretary Ajaypal Singh Poonia congratulated the winners and wished them success in future competitions.