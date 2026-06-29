Mohali dairy farmer’s journey from small unit to thriving 300-animal enterprise

At 42, Fateh Singh, a farmer of Chhat village in SAS Nagar, has emerged as a shining example of how determination, scientific thinking and smart marketing can transform traditional dairy farming into a thriving enterprise.

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A dairy farmer living at his farm and managing 10 acres of own land and another 200 acres on lease, Fateh Singh began his dairy journey in 2016 with just 50 animals (40 buffaloes and 10 cattle). “Like many small dairy farmers, I initially depended on middlemen to sell milk. However, I always believed that real profit lies in quality, genetics and direct connection with customers,” said Fateh Singh.

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A major turning point came in 2020, when Fateh Singh decided to break free from middlemen and started selling milk directly to consumers in Zirakpur and Panchkula. The move increased his profits and helped him build trust with customers who valued purity and quality.

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“With scientific guidance from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) experts, I focused on selective breeding to prevent inbreeding, a common challenge in dairy farming. They guided me on maintaining proper breeding records, identifying superior animals and selecting the right bulls for mating. It helped ensure genetic diversity while continuously improving milk yield and overall animal health,” he added.

He worked diligently to develop and maintain an elite herd of buffaloes and cattle through systematic and continuous on-farm breeding practices. The herd reflects superior genetic merit, uniformity and productivity achieved without purchase of animals. The vision paid off and his farm had grown to around 300 animals by 2021.

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Among the herd, a buffalo named ‘Janvi’ has gained recognition across the state for her exceptional milk yield of 26.5 litres per day. The breeding programme is further strengthened by prized bull ‘Samar’, known for passing on superior genetics.

Building on this success, Fateh launched ‘Samar Sweet and Bakery Shop’ in 2021, stepping into value addition. Instead of selling raw milk, he began producing a range of dairy products including paneer, khoa, curd, lassi and desi ghee. His venture expanded into traditional sweets like gulab jamun and rasgulla, which quickly gained popularity.

“Currently, my farm produces about 10 quintals of milk every day. About half of it is used in making value-added products and the rest is sold directly as fresh milk, ensuring multiple streams of income,” he said.

Balbir Singh Khadda, Deputy Director, KVK, SAS Nagar, said, “Fateh Singh’s focus on selective breeding, scientific management and herd improvement has resulted in sustained genetic upgrade and serves as a model for progressive livestock farming in the region. ”

Additionally, experts from the KVK educated him on modern dairy practices, including the importance of body structure traits — such as teat size and udder shape — essential for future adoption of machine milking.

The guidance is now helping Fateh Singh smoothly prepare the herd for mechanisation. In recognition of his innovative dairy practices, Fateh Singh received the prestigious Chief Minister’s Award at the Kisan Mela, held at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana.

RS Grewal, another KVK expert, said the university consistently welcomes and encourages the progressive farmers from across the state, recognising their vital contribution to animal husbandry development and innovation.

KVK expert Komal said, “Fateh Singh’s journey is not just about numbers, it is about vision, resilience and adapting to change. From a small beginning with 50 animals to a well-established dairy enterprise of over 300, his story inspires farmers to embrace scientific breeding, direct marketing and value addition. His success proves that with the right mindset and strategy, dairy farming can be profitable as well as sustainable.”