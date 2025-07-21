Mohali, Ludhiana dominate state swimming championship

Ludhiana’s swimmers and those from Mohali, Jalandhar, Pathankot and Ferozepur proved their mettle as they shared the top two positions in the 36th Sub-Junior, 48th Junior and 46th Senior Punjab State Swimming Championship for boys and girls, men and women, organised by the district swimming association under the auspices of Punjab Swimming Association that concluded here at the Punjab Agricultural University on Sunday.

Mohali secured 196 points to bag the overall trophy in the men and women’s section, while Ludhiana garnered 63 points to lift the overall trophy in the boys and girls category. In the women’s section, Mohali (115 points) and Ludhiana (33 points) secured the first and second positions, respectively.

In the men’s section, Mohali scored 81 points to emerge as champions and Ludhiana with 42 points finished runners-up while in girls group-I, Mohali collected 92 points and Ludhiana secured 42 points to annex the top two positions and in girls group-II, Pathankot (72 points) and Ludhiana (62 points) secured the first and second positions, respectively.

Likewise, in the boys group-I, Mohali scored 74 points and Ludhiana got 66 points to fetch the first and second places, respectively, whereas in the boys group-II, Jalandhar (62 points) emerged winners and Mohali with 55 points finished runners-up.

In the girls group-III, Ludhiana (50 points) emerged victorious and Pathankot scored 16 points to bag the runners-up trophy, while in the boys group-III, Ferozepur got 41 points to clinch the winners’ trophy and Sangrur with 25 points secured the runners-up trophy.

A total of 12 meet records were set during the three-day championship, while two national-level swimmers from Ludhiana established seven meet records. Ojas Sund created four new records, while Anushka Sharma set three new ones. Bharat Bhushan Ashu was the chief guest at the prize distribution function.