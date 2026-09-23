Mohali man booked for duping Ludhiana film producer of Rs 12L

The Dugri police registered a case of cheating against a Mohali resident for allegedly taking Rs 12 lakh from a Punjabi film producer on the assurance of getting his film released on the OTT platform and thereafter going incommunicado.

The complainant, Satvinder Singh, a resident of New BRS Nagar in Ludhiana, and associated with film production, told the police that he was producing a film titled ‘Travel Agent’, featuring Gulshan Grover and Gaggu Gill in the lead roles. The muhurat of the film was inaugurated by actor Dharmendra in Mumbai in 2025.

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According to the complaint, work on the film had come to a halt for some time after Dharmendra’s death. During this period, Satvinder Singh came in contact with Gurprem Singh, a native of Haryana and at present staying in Mohali. Gurprem allegedly assured him that he would help get the film released on the OTT platform once it was completed.

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Acting on his assurance, a deal was struck between the two about five months ago and he paid Rs 12

lakh to Gurprem. After receiving the amount,

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he allegedly stopped responding to calls and failed to fulfil his promise of securing the film’s release on the platform.

Satvinder alleged that he had been cheated of Rs 12 lakh. Following an inquiry into the complaint, the Dugri police registered a case against Gurprem under relevant sections of cheating. Further investigation was under way.