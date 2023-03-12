Mohali, Moga emerge champions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 11

Mohali in the boys’ section while Moga in the girls’ section emerged champions in the 69th Senior Punjab Kabaddi (circle style) Championship which concluded at Dheri village on Rahon Road near here on Saturday.

Hosts Ludhiana secured second position in the boys’ category whereas Sangrur finished as runners-up in the girls’ group.

MP Manish Tiwari was the chief guest at the prize distribution function while Sikandar Singh Maluka, president, Punjab Kabaddi Association (PKA) was guest of honour.

Gurmail Pehalwan, chairman, PKA, along with senior Congress leader, Pawan Diwan, felicitated the guests. Tajinder Singh Midhukhera, Sunil Dutt, Jaimal Singh, Ranjit Singh Khanna, Dr Varinder Singh, Raj Kumar, Gurinder Singh pehalwan (Dubai), international kabaddi coach Devi Dyal and Surinder Singh (Moscow) were among others present there.