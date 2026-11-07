Mohali outclass Ludhiana sports institute to clinch hockey title

Mohali put up an impressive show to outclass Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS), Ludhiana, 4-1 and win the 70th Punjab State Schools Hockey Tournament for Boys U-19. The tournament concluded on Friday at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Mohali displayed superior attacking skills and effective finishing in a convincing victory.

Abhay was the main architect, scoring a hat-trick and playing a decisive role in the team’s triumph. Binu also found the net to consolidate Mohali’s advantage and put the opposition under pressure.

PIS Ludhiana struggled to match the attacking intensity of their opponents. Gurpreet Singh managed to score the lone goal for the Ludhiana team.

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Earlier, in the third-place match, PIS Jalandhar (Surjit Academy) signed off their campaign on a winning note, registering a comprehensive 7-0 victory against Jalandhar district to clinch the bronze medal.

Displaying impressive prowess and coordination, the Jalandhar team dominated proceedings to edge out their opponents. Akshit, Akashdeep, Harshit and Karamvir found the target, contributing to the team’s emphatic victory.

District Education Officer (DEO secondary) Dimple Madaan and District Sports Coordinator Kulveer Singh attended the prize distribution ceremony. They presented medals and trophies to the winners and appreciated the participating teams for their spirit and performances. They also congratulated the Education Department staff for organising the tournament.