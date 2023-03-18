Mohali post huge total of 512 for 7 in first innings against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 17

Riding high over the fine batting display by Anshul Chaudhary (132), Nirmal Singh (126) and Rajinder Singh Devgun (83), Mohali posted a mammoth score of 512 runs in the first innings against Ludhiana in the third league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-25) Cricket Tournament being played at Mohali on Friday.

Ludhiana skipper Tanroop Saini’s decision to invite hosts Mohali to bat first, after winning the toss, turned out to be a miscalculated move as the rival team raced to a huge total in the first innings’ stipulated 90 overs (512 for 7).

The architects of their innings were Anshul, who top scored with 132 runs off 117 balls with the help of three sixes and 20 hits over the ropes, and Nirmal Singh who faced 152 balls and made 126 runs, including 16 fours and two sixes.

Other notable contributors were Rajinder Singh Devgun who made 83 runs off 73 balls, laced with four sixes and as many fours, Kartik Sharma (58) and Dushyant Singh Gill (47).

For Ludhiana, Tanroop got three wickets for 115 runs, Ravi secured two for 85, Karanjot took one for 61 and Randeep grabbed one for 65.