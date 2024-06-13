Mohandai Oswal Hospital observes National Cancer Survivor Day

Ludhiana, June 12
National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual event dedicated to honouring and supporting cancer survivors, was observed at Mohandai Oswal Hospital.
The event aimed to raise awareness about cancer survivorship, recognising the courage and strength of the survivors, and promoting the importance of early detection and treatment. Cancer survivors from across Punjab and neighbouring states participated and shared their story.
On the occasion, Dr Meenisha, DIO, Ludhiana, was the chief guest who admired the perseverance and optimistic attitude of the survivors present. Cancer specialists of the hospital including Dr Raman Arora, Dr Kanupriya Bhatia, Dr Yogesh Arora and Dr Ankur Mittal also delivered awareness lecture on cancer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...