Mohandai Oswal Hospital observes National Cancer Survivor Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual event dedicated to honouring and supporting cancer survivors, was observed at Mohandai Oswal Hospital.

The event aimed to raise awareness about cancer survivorship, recognising the courage and strength of the survivors, and promoting the importance of early detection and treatment. Cancer survivors from across Punjab and neighbouring states participated and shared their story.

On the occasion, Dr Meenisha, DIO, Ludhiana, was the chief guest who admired the perseverance and optimistic attitude of the survivors present. Cancer specialists of the hospital including Dr Raman Arora, Dr Kanupriya Bhatia, Dr Yogesh Arora and Dr Ankur Mittal also delivered awareness lecture on cancer.

#Cancer