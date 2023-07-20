Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 19

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have solved the money changer loot case and arrested three miscreants. The police recovered Rs 4,500 in cash, a countrymade pistol, along with two live cartridges, and two sharp weapons from the suspects.

Duo who gave info to robbers identified Two persons who had given information to the robbers about the presence of cash at the money changer’s shop had also been identified. The police had already been conducting raids to nab them.

The suspects have been identified as Kamal Kumar, alias Lambu, of Shivaji Nagar, Rahul Singh, alias Gobhi, of Ganesh Nagar and Hardeep Singh, alias Musa, a native of Malerkotla and at present staying in Kunal colony here.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP (City) Saumya Mishra, ADCP Rupinder Sran and other officials conducted a press conference in this regard.

Sidhu said on July 15, three bike-borne robbers had looted cash from a money changer’s shop in the presence of a woman employee of the shop. CCTV cameras had also captured the trio.

“Their motorcycle was not having any registration number plate and they were also not carrying mobile phones during the crime to avoid being caught. But the police traced the suspects. We apprehanded three of the accused. One of them, Musa, has a criminal record. Musa is facing eight cases of theft, snatching and robberies registered against him at various police stations, mostly in Ludhiana,” the CP said.

He said the complainant had intentionally exaggerated the loot amount as when robbers were interrogated, they confessed they had looted Rs 11,000 lying in the cash box at the shop. However, the complainant had claimed that Rs 2 lakh was looted.

“I urge people not to misquote facts about crime to the police as the latter have to devote day and night to crack cases. By mentioning the loot amount wrongly, the complainant himself has committed a crime and it can land him in a legal trouble. In this case, we have issued a warning to the complainant for the same,” the CP said.