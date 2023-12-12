Money changer robbed of Rs 45K, 4 mobile phones

Ludhiana, December 11
Four persons wearing masks carried out a robbery of Rs 45,000 and four mobile phones at gunpoint from a money exchange facility at Hadia village near Koom Kalan here on Sunday night.
Cops checking cctvs to nab miscreants
Officials from the Koom Kalan police station reached the scene and initiated a probe . Now, they are scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits.
The money changer told the police officials that the miscreants, who were wearing masks to hide their identity, fled the scene after committing the crime.
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Koom Kalan police station said they were looking into the matter. Suspects would be nabbed soon.
