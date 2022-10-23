Money changers duped of Rs 2 lakh at Vishnu Puri

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

Two miscreants conned a city-based money changer father-son duo of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of exchanging US dollars.

The Daresi police registered a case against the suspects, Rafiq and his unidentified accomplice, on Friday. Complainant Mohit Mishra of Kabir Nagar told the police that Rafiq had demanded only Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency in lieu of US dollar amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh.

“On October 6, I, along with my father, went to meet Rafiq at Vishnu Puri to exchange the foreign currency. Both suspects came and sat in our car. After we handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash to the duo, they gave us a packet in which, as per them, US dollar worth Rs 2.5 lakh were kept,” the complainant said, adding that the suspects, along with his friend, then got down from the vehicle and left. When the father-son duo opened the packet, they were shocked to see that instead of US dollar, a bathing soap wrapped in a bundle of papers was kept in it.

Complainant said later, he also tried to call on the mobile number of Rafiq but it was switched off.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhdev Singh said a probe was launched to nab the suspects.