Money changer’s murder case cracked, Rs 34.35 lakh recovered

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 15

The Ludhiana Commissionerate today claimed to have cracked the brutal murder and loot case in which a money changer was robbed of cash and later killed by two scooter-borne suspects.

Kuldeep Kaur of Swaddi Kalan, Sidhwan Bet, and Mandeep Singh, alias Manna, a resident of Bhamal, were arrested by the police.

Kuldeep Kaur owns a wallet parking business and Mandeep was working as her employee. Key conspirator Jobanpreet Singh of Gurdaspur is at large in the case. Jobanpreet and Kuldeep were married but they got separated a few months ago.

The police recovered Rs 34.35 lakh in cash, two Maruti Swift cars (bearing registration no. PB 30 V 0182 and CF1 01 AB-6360), a Honda Activa scooter (PB 10 GP 9470) and an ice pick (a tool used in the crime) from the suspects. The scooter used in the crime by the duo was stolen.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP Saumya Mishra, DCP (Crime) Harmeet Hundal, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal, CIA in-charge Beant Juneja and SHO of Police Division 5 SI Neeraj Chaudhary addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Saturday.

Sidhu said on April 10, Manjit Singh, alias Titu, who was running a money exchange-cum-footwear shop at Karimpura, was returning home on a scooter when he was cornered by Jobanpreet and Mandeep. When Manjit protested their move, they stabbed him with an ice pick and snatched a bag containing cash. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The CP said the key conspirator, Jobanpreet, was doing a recce of the money changer for around two months. For the recci, he had been staying in a hotel near the money changer’s shop since February 15 to notice his daily movements. After committing the crime, he checked out from the hotel.

Jobanpreet suspected that the victim had a large-scale money exchange business and was also into hawala business. A few days before committing the murder, he also visited the shop of the victim and enquired about the rate of American and Canadian dollars. He saw a large amount of cash lying in the shop and took a selfie with the money, which he later sent to his former wife Kuldeep for executing the robbery.

Rs 5L cash reward for cops

The CP said the police team that cracked the case performed exceptionally well in tracking down and arresting two of the suspects whereas their third accomplice was on the run and would be arrested soon.

He said to encourage the police team, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for them for cracking a difficult case in the shortest time. He assured that the team of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, is working tirelessly to ensure that the third suspect is also behind the bars.

He said the names of all police personnel under the commissionerate who perform their duties with utmost devotion and honesty would also be recommended for suitable awards.

Did recce for two months

