Money dispute behind juice vendor’s murder, say Ludhiana cops

Ludhiana, October 7
After the recovery of the body of Nilesh Kumar, a juice vendor, from a ganda nullah in Shivpuri yesterday, the Tibba police revealed that money dispute between the deceased and the accused was the reason behind the murder. The accused, identified as Dharminder Kumar and Vikas Kumar, have been arrested.
ACP (East) Gurdev Singh said the accused were planning to escape to Bihar. The ACP said the deceased owed Rs 20,000 to Dharminder, but the former instead of returning the money used to abuse the latter.
On September 17 last month, Dharminder along with Vikas called Nilesh at a tavern where they consumed alcohol. The duo took Nilesh to their juice shop on Kali Sadak and strangulated him. Later, they stuffed Nilesh’s body in a sack and dumped it in nullah, said the ACP.
