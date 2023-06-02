Money laundering: ED attaches travel agent’s properties worth Rs 58L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties (commercial and other) worth about Rs 58 lakh of Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai in a money laundering case.

The agent has already been booked in over 100 cases of travel fraud by the city police in 2018. He was also arrested by the Jalandhar police for duping gullible youths desiring to go abroad. The Ludhiana Police had sent letters to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the attachment of Ghai’s properties.

Victims at the hands of Ghai were supported by the Shiv Sena, which put pressure on the police to get the properties of the travel agent attached as these had been garnered by him from his illegal travel business.

Over 100 cases of duping innocent youths were registered by the then Ludhiana ADCP Surendra Lamba.

The police said only a handful of cases among the 100 registered against Ghai had reached compromise, whereas other victims were running from pillar to post to get justice.

Several cases are being tried in Ludhiana courts and the police have assured full cooperation to victims/their families.

The FIRs were registered against Ghai, his brother and others who were running offices, namely GGI Group, Blessing Consultancy and 99 Visas Overseas in Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana.