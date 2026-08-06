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Home / Ludhiana / Monkey menace rises during rainy season, 22 cases reported in July

Monkey menace rises during rainy season, 22 cases reported in July

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:50 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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At the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, 86 cases of monkey bite have been reported from Ludhiana district this year so far. iStock
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During the monsoon season, another threat that looms large over Ludhiana is that of monkeys descending from hills. Their seasonal movement has already resulted in a surge in bite cases and people should be cautioned not to indulge in playful acts or feed monkeys as these can be dangerous.

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At the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, 86 cases of monkey bite have been reported from the district this year so far. The numbers have turned double digit from April onwards.

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January and February reported four cases followed by seven in March. In April, 13 persons were reported at the Civil Hospital and given anti-rabies vaccine. In May, the cases reported went to 20 and in June, 16 cases of monkey bite were reported. In July, 22 persons were administered anti-rabies vaccine after monkey bite.

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Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Deepak Jangra, said usually it was observed that monkeys come towards plain areas during the rainy season in search of food and shelter. “Monkey bite cases increase during this time as the simians who come from the hills are new to the terrain and frightened and they attack if they see any danger. People should avoid getting too close, showing food or making sudden movements as the same can easily provoke an aggressive response,” he said.

He said places with forest areas such as Mattewara, Maachiwara, Ladhowal and the Khaira Bet region have monkey population while they also descend from the hills during monsoon.

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Health officials caution that residents must remain vigilant, avoid feeding monkeys and seek immediate medical attention in case of a bite.

Experts note that monkey bites were not only a nuisance but also a serious public health concern as rabies remains a fatal disease if untreated.

Neha, a 12-year-old girl, said she was carrying a fruit in her hand and a monkey from nowhere came and attacked her. When she resisted, it bite her and later her family took her to a hospital where she was administered an injection.

Morning and evening walkers near the Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar are also threatened by monkeys around the area. “A monkey family keeps roaming around and has also bitten a senior citizen here. We need to be cautious while walking around the area,” said an evening walker from the area.

Dr Amardeep Bajaj, a medicine specialist said after a monkey bite, always see a doctor as the victim needs immediate medical care. Always avoid using home remedies such as turmeric, lime or chilli as these can worsen the wound.

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