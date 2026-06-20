Monsoon approaching, drains remain clogged with garbage, filth in Ludhiana

The monsoon season is around the corner but nullahs and drains in different parts of Ludhiana are clogged with garbage and filth. Huge quantities of trash, including plastic waste, can be seen blocking the drains. Even after one heavy rainfall, these will overflow, turning nearby areas into pools of water.

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Drains near Bhadaur House, Damoria Bridge, Jassian Road, Haibowal and other areas can be seen filled to the brim with garbage.

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Bhadaur House has many shops dealing in cloth and traders from North India visit the place for business. On the rear side of Bhadaur House flows a drain which emanates foul smell and overflows during rainfall.

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“Bhadaur House is a major business hub of the city but it lacks basic infrastructure. Roads are broken and an open drain flows from the area and during monsoon it becomes difficult to pass through the place,” said Sandeep Singh, a trader from Bhadaur House.

The MC office is located a few meters away from the drain, the condition of which is pathetic and nobody seems to be bothered about the same. Tarun Makhija, a resident of Haibowal, said every year the drain overflows during the rainy season but no concrete step had been taken by the authorities to clean it. “Instead of cleaning it before the rainy season, it should be done on a regular basis,” he said.

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Tejinder Singh, a shopkeeper near Damoria Bridge, said even after light showers, the area turns into a pool of water. A drain flows in the area and during the rainy season, things become difficult. It overflows and all kinds of waste floats in the water and emanates a stinking smell. “It becomes difficult to pass through the road during monsoon,” he said.

The open drain near the Old Courts Road generally remains filled with garbage. “I come here to play basketball in a court amid foul smell due to the compactor site located nearby and sometimes, garbage is also strewn around in the open,” said Karan, a youngster.

With an aim to encourage citizen participation in improving sanitation under ‘Mission Clean Punjab’, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar and Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar interacted with residents for their feedback near Durga Mata Mandir and other old city areas on Friday.

Following the interaction, inspections were conducted in different old city areas, including Jagraon Bridge, Railway Station Road, Chaura Bazaar, area near the MC’s Zone A office, Gur Mandi and Talab Bazaar.

The Talab Bazaar drain, which was also inspected by the MC chief and the Senior Deputy Mayor, moves through different parts of the city. Ojasvi said besides desilting the Buddha Dariya, the officials concerned have been directed to take steps in advance to ensure proper cleaning of internal drains.