Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 25

Shanti Devi (90), a resident of Dhoka Mohalla, recounts how polluted water from Ganda Nullah had inundated her house for several days.

Though the water has receded, it caused serious damage to household items and valuables.

All hopes dashed 'I have lost all hope of receiving any assistance from this government since no government authority has come to help us so far. The deplorable living conditions pose a significant risk of disease outbreak.' Surdarshna , a resident

“We suffered significant losses as the water level reached up to 5-6 feet, forcing us to stay on the upper floor for almost 10 days. The foul-smelling floodwater submerged the ground area of our home. As a result, I fell ill. Despite our plight, neither the district administration nor the government offered any assistance or relief to date. No compensation has been provided for the damages caused by the polluted water,” she lamented.

Residents living in Dhoka Mohalla and specific streets in Dharampura, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, and the neighbouring low-lying areas, are also affected by the flooding caused by the polluted water from Ganda Nullah. These people have suffered significant losses after sewage mixed chemical water flooded their houses. Despite this distressing situation, none of the government departments have extended any relief assistance to the affected residents.

Slamming the government and local administration, Surdarshna (75) of Dhoka Mohalla expressed that the sewers in the Mandir wali street are still overflowing. A substantial amount of silt, along with polluted water from Ganda Nullah, inundated her kitchen, bedrooms, and other parts of the house. “I have lost all hope of receiving any assistance from this government since no government authority has come to help us so far. The deplorable living conditions pose a significant risk of disease outbreak,” she added.

Poonam (42) recounted how their house was engulfed by polluted water around 4 am while they were sleeping, and the inundation persisted for about 10 days. She lamented the damage to her inverter, washing machine, refrigerator, doors, and food items. To date, no official from the district administration has reached here, she added.

In an effort to safeguard their belongings from damage, some residents had placed their articles on the upper floors of their neighbours’ houses.

Charanjeet Kaur (60) expressed how her newly purchased washing machine, beds, water pump, and various other items suffered damage due to the sewage mixed with chemical water. Surprisingly, no government official visited their house during this challenging period. With their beds damaged, they have been forced to sleep on the floor. Some of her family members were suffering from eye flu and other health issues.

Salma Khatun, whose husband works as a labourer, shared that her bed, utensils, and other belongings were also damaged by the polluted water. Chanderkanta (65) narrated how her furniture and belongings were severely affected by the flood. “With my son’s monthly income of Rs 10,000, meeting daily needs is a challenge for us. We demand that the government must compensate every flood victim,” she said.

MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi recently gave statement that a survey of the affected areas will be conducted by the administration. But, the residents said no action has been taken to date in this regard.

