Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

Ludhiana, July 27

Water has receded after floods but it has left behind its marks at Shivpuri. People here are feared of rain as whenever it rains, it bring along with it a lot of problems for the people residing in the area. The Buddha Nullah passes near the area which makes the life of the residents difficult usually but it gets adverse during the monsoons. Making the things worse, they have received no help or aid from any department and are managing things on their own.

Recently during the floods, the area got flooded with water and it entered houses and shops of the residents. Drains passing through the area are still filled to the brim. One more downpour, and these will overflow again. People have built small walls at the entrance of their houses and shops to stop water from entering their premises but even these proved futile in front of gushing water.

Manjit Singh, who runs a travel booking agency on the main Shivpuri road, said he had been witnessed similar conditions during floods since the past 35 years.

A wall erected at the entrance of a shop to stop the water from gushing in. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

“It was water all around and I was unable to open my shop for eight days. I used to come to see my shop but there was water everywhere. As I was moving around in dirty floodwater, I got fungus infection on my feet. Besides, I have to bear losses as there was no work for many days,” he said.

He said the fault lies in the planning of the area. Roads are located in low-lying areas and the nullah passes nearby. Whenever it rains, the drain overflows, causing a nightmare to the people,” he said.

Amar Singh, another resident who has a electrical shop at the front and house at the rear of the shop, said: “Both my shop and home were flooded with water. I am staying here since 1982 and the situation had not changed till now. The shops were shut due to the flood and we had to face financial losses as there was no business. Our household items also got destroyed in water.”

He said they had received no help from any department. “Nobody came to ask about our condition till date,” he said.

Rohit Kumar, another resident of the area, said life becomes difficult during monsoons. “It is a tough job to pass through the pulley from where the Buddha Nullah passes as it emits foul smell. During monsoons, it overflows and creates havoc. Water from drains is being discharged into the nullah,” he said.

A factory owner said his finished products were destroyed during the flood. He said: “Rainwater entered the basement of the factory and all raw material and my consignment ready to be shipped was destroyed.”

