Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

In a bid to tackle waterlogging complaints during the monsoon season, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has established a 24x7 flood control room (0161-2749120) at its Daresi sub-zone office.

Residents can contact the control room in case they face any issue related to waterlogging during the monsoon season. The flood control room will remain operational till September 15.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal has also directed senior officials of all branches concerned to not to leave the station/city without getting prior permission during the monsoon season.

The directions have been issued for all superintending engineers (SE), Municipal Town Planner (MTP), executive engineers, health officers, chief sanitary inspectors (CSI), among other officials.

The directions have been issued so that there is no delay in tackling emergency situations during monsoon.

Dr Shena Aggarwal said a duty roster had been prepared for the 24x7 flood control room and

the staff would remain deputed at the control room in three shifts.

She said the staff concerned of different branches, including operations and maintenance (O&M) cell and health, had also been directed to not to leave the city/station without getting prior permission.

The MC Commissioner said zonal commissioners had been directed to continuously monitor the situation at the ground level and ensure regular cleaning of road gullies/sewers.

The officials have also been directed to ensure proper functioning of pumping stations and generator sets should be installed at pumping stations/disposal points to pump out the rainwater, especially from low- lying areas. Sandbags have also been arranged at the zonal level to deal with any emergency.