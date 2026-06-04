Month-long malaria awareness drive kicks off in Ludhiana

A district-level ‘Anti-Malaria Month’ campaign was launched from Mohi village today. During the campaign, extensive awareness activities will be conducted in rural as well as urban areas to educate the public about the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur stated that preventing mosquito breeding before the onset of the monsoon season is extremely important, as mosquitoes are responsible for spreading serious diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya. She urged the public to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, schools, workplaces and communities and ensure that water is not allowed to stagnate anywhere.

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She added that main symptoms of malaria include high fever, chills and shivering, headache, body aches, weakness, vomiting and excessive sweating. Individuals experiencing any of these symptoms should immediately visit the nearest government health facility for testing and medical consultation. Free malaria testing and treatment services are available at government healthcare institutions.

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Dr Kaur appealed to the public to observe “dry day” once in a week by emptying and cleaning coolers, flower pots, refrigerator trays, water containers and other places where water may collect. Water storage tanks and containers should always be kept properly covered to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

She advised people to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using mosquito nets, wearing full-sleeved clothing, and using mosquito repellents or other protective measures whenever necessary. She emphasised that effective control of mosquito-borne diseases can only be achieved through active participation and cooperation from all sections of society.

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The Civil Surgeon added that the Health Department teams will conduct door-to-door awareness activities across the district to educate people about malaria prevention and mosquito control measures. She appealed to all citizens to actively support these efforts and contribute towards making their localities mosquito-free, healthier and safer for everyone.