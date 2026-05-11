Month on, some books yet to reach kids at govt schools in Ludhiana

Some textbooks are yet to reach students at government schools even as the academic session has been underway for more than a month now.

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Officials said nearly 90 per cent of the required books had been supplied and efforts were on to ensure the remaining reached schools at the earliest.

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Daljit Singh Samrala, district president, Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said certain key books for classes IX, X and XII were yet to reach some schools in Samrala and Khanna blocks. He said they included science, mathematics, English, economics and political science textbooks.

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“With tests approaching, teachers are managing using notes and other shared resources,” he said.

School heads confirmed partial shortages, but maintained the situation was improving.

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Pardeep Kumar, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, said most books had been received and only a small portion was pending. Union leaders claimed optional subjects often faced delays but book banks and shared materials were helping students continue studies.

Balwinder Singh, librarian, Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandari, said, “Some books are still to reach the school. English and science textbooks for Class VIII have not been received so far. A few books for classes X and XII are yet to arrive as well.”

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) officials maintained a majority of the books had been dispatched.

Gurpreet Singh, district superintendent, PSEB, said delays could be at the block-level distribution.

Block Primary Education Officer Indu said most books had been distributed, and the remaining gaps will be addressed soon.