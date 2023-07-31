Months on, gangster Jindi arrested, weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

After playing hide and seek with the Ludhiana police for several months, gangster Jatinder Singh, alias Jindi, was arrested yesterday.

The police recovered three .30 bore pistols, 25 cartridges, three magazines, a .32 bore pistol and five cartridges from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Jamalpur police station.

Investigating Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Buta Ram said they got a tip-off that Jindi was present on 33ft Road, Mundian, to give illegal weapons to his accomplices. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the accused. During his search, illegal weapons, cartridges and magazines were recovered from his possession.

ASI Buta said Jindi was already facing several cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, theft and under the Arms Act.

Around nine months ago, Jindi had tried to run over the then CIA in-charge, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, who, along with a team, had laid a naka in Salem Tabri to catch him, with his car. Then inspector Rajesh had also fired two shots at Jindi’s car, but the latter managed to escape. The police later included him in notorious gangster’s category. A few days after the incident, Jindi shared a video on the social media and denied the allegations being levelled against him.

Sources said since then, the police teams had been conducting raids to apprehend Jindi, but he kept on changing locations.

