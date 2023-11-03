Months on, no funds for hiring safai karamcharis at schools

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 2

Despite the government pledging financial assistance to schools run by it for the recruitment of chowkidars and sanitation workers, it is yet to release any appropriation for the same.

Talking to The Tribune, a government school principal rued, “It has been three months (since the announcement) and not even a single penny has been released by the government so far. Chowkidars and sanitation workers are to be paid Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively. Now the teachers are collecting funds so that the workers’ wages could be disbursed.”

Institutions struggle to pay workers During a debate attended by CM Bhagwant Mann at the PAU on Wednesday, it was noted that the government had set aside Rs 7.04 crore for the recruitment of chowkidars at 2,012 schools and sanctioned Rs 20.26 crore for the recruitment of safai karamcharis at 8,285 schools across Punjab

Another senior teacher said, “At our school, the workers were paid for the first month from the funds collected by us. But now, we have told them that they will only be paid once the government releases the funds.”

The principal of another government school here lashed out at the government, saying, “If the government has no funds, they should not be making such tall claims. Now these workers are after us as they have not been paid.”