Moong yield, production crosses 150 per cent in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 24

In what appears to be the favourable results of crop diversification, the yield and production of moong, one of the main pulses grown during the Kharif season, has gone up by over 150 per cent in Ludhiana district, the government has confirmed.

However, the area under moong production remained the same 100 hectares since 2018-19 when it had halved as compared to 200 hectares in 2017-18 and 2016-17. In 2015-16, Ludhiana district had 4,000 hectares of area under moong cultivation.

The higher yield and production of moong resulted in 26.73 lakh metric tonne (MT) of pulse arrival in the district’s lone Jagraon grain market. The entire produce was purchased during the first-ever government procurement of moong in the state, officials said.

The analysis of crop pattern by the Agriculture Department, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, revealed that the yield of moong registered a phenomenal rise from 366 kg per hectare in 2019-20 to a whopping 969 kg per hectare in 2020-21, which was almost 165 per cent increase. However, it slightly came down to 917 kg per hectare in 2021-22, which was again nearly 151 per cent more.

Similarly, the production of moong in district, which grows and procures more than half of the total pulse in the state, also recorded a remarkable increase from just 40 metric tonne in 2019-20 to 100 metric tonne in 2020-21 and 2021-22, which was again a rise of 150 per cent.

However, moong yield and production hit a record low in 2019-20 when it dipped drastically from 753 kg per hectare yield and 100 metric tonne of production in 2018-19 from 100 hectares under cultivation.

In 2018-19, the moong yield again went up from 644 kg per hectare in 2017-18 to 753 kg per hectare, but the production and area under cultivation remained 100 metric tonne and 100 hectares, respectively, in both years.

Earlier, the yield, production and area under moong cultivation had witnessed a declining trend during the previous three years.

#Agriculture