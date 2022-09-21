Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20



A team of the University Institute of Laws (UIL), Panjab University Regional Centre, secured first position and won a cash prize of Rs 21,000 at the National Moot Court Competition, organised by Noida International University, Noida. Forty four teams participated in the event. The UIL team comprised Manmeet Kaur, Ishan Bhardwaj and Lovish Kumar, all BA (LLB-9th sem) students. Manmeet also won the title of best mooter and a cash prize of Rs 8,000.

