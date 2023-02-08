More beneficial to cultivate summer moong over spring maize: Experts

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 7

The paddy-wheat monoculture in Punjab has exploited two natural resources in the state, water and soil. The water crisis is a matter of concern as about 80 per cent water blocks of the state are over-exploited.

In spite of this peculiar situation, farmers are still cultivating spring maize after potato and pea during the months of February to June.

“Due to very high evaporative demand of the atmosphere during the months of April to June, the water requirement of this crop comes out to be very high. The cost of irrigation water applied for raising spring maize is not taken into account by farmers because of the availability of free electricity to the farm sector.

Therefore, farmers should be sensible in the choice of crops for this season as the groundwater level in the state is going down every year,” said Raj Kumar from the Department of Economics and Sociology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

It is essential to conserve water by growing alternative short duration crops like summer moong. The moong, being a leguminous crop, has a unique role in fixing atmospheric nitrogen through the process of biological nitrogen fixation.

The biological nitrogen fixed by moong not only meets its own requirement but also leaves nitrogen for the next crop, added Kumar.

On the other hand, continuous cultivation of spring maize causes the depletion of groundwater. It also puts financial burden on the government on account of high electricity consumption provided free of cost to farmers.

Farmers should be thoughtful about going for spring maize cultivation, which is a water intensive crop. The existing crop rotation of paddy-potato-spring maize needs to be replaced by paddy-potato-summer moong.

This will help in sustenance of both soil and water resources.

A comparative analysis of the performance of spring maize and summer moong revealed that an amount of Rs 17,888 per acre is required for the cultivation of spring maize in comparison to Rs 10,393 for summer moong. It is important to note that spring maize is a water intensive crop as it needs about 18 irrigations as compared to only three or four for summer moong. Summer moong is a short duration crop of 65-70 days while spring maize matures in about 115-120 days.

