More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Daily farm fires still touch season’s high, air quality improves in dist; official figures reveal

Farmers undertaking in-situ management of paddy straw at Libra village in Khanna. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 29

In what appears to be the result of the sustained campaign against stubble burning, more and more farmers are coming forward to shun the age-old practice of putting the crop residue to flames and are opting for the scientific management of paddy straw left in their fields post harvesting in Ludhiana district during the current Kharif season, the government has claimed.

Campaign showing results

The sustained campaign against stubble burning has started showing results with more and more farmers coming forward to adopt the scientific management of crop residue. Our endeavour will be to check farm fires and ensure maximum scientific management of paddy straw this season. Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Despite all this, the number of daily farm fires touched the season’s high of 89 in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, on Friday, taking the cumulative total since September 15 this year to 453, which was almost double the 257 stubble burning cases reported in the district till October 25.

However, the air quality index (AQI) of the state’s business and industrial hub has shown somewhat improvement after being ranked second most polluted city on October 25 to becoming 10th most polluted city on October 28 with the AQI of 156, which was 39 points less than AQI 195 recorded here on October 25.

Sharing details, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Amanjit Singh told The Tribune here on Friday that maximum farmers from Khanna block had stopped the practice and had opted for scientific management of crop residue following which only three farm fires were spotted in the entire block this season so far.

He said a large number of farmers had adopted scientific residue management after they were educated that it was better because nutrients like organic carbon, nitrogen, sulphur and potash were not lost with in-situ and ex-situ stubble management, besides microbial load, subsurface fauna and soil texture was improved, which further enhances the soil’s nutrient and water holding capacity.

“The residue helps in maintaining optimum soil temperature in case of high variation for example, wheat yield this year was reduced significantly due to sudden rise in terminal heat in the month of March,” he explained.

He said Libra village in Khanna had turned out to be the hub of scientific stubble management with maximum progressive farmers adopting in-situ crop management and becoming an inspiration for others.

Besides, more and more farmers were coming forward to shun stubble burning in Sidhwan Bet, Hambran and Samrala areas as well.

To promote ex-situ stubble management, a farm gas plant was set up at Ghoongrali Rajputan village in Khanna where paddy straw was used to produce biogas. At present, the plant was using 102.5 metric tonnes of stubble and required 35,362 metric tonne crop residue every year to keep the plant running.

The plant was producing bio CNG from paddy straw, which was used in vehicles and after gas extraction from straw, the residue was used as fertiliser in the fields.

On the stubble burning front, Ludhiana recorded 89 farm fires on Friday as compared to 53 witnessed on the same day last year. This was four times more than 19 crop residue burning cases witnessed here on October 25. Since then, the stubble burning incidents were on the rise with 43 farm fires registered on October 26 against 10 on the same day in 2021 and 64 on October 27 as compared to 17 on the same day last year.

When it comes to air quality, Ludhiana’s air remained unhealthy on Friday as well with AQI 156 with PM2.5 concentration of 64.2 µg/m³, which was currently 12.8 times more than the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

On Friday, Ludhiana was ranked 10th most polluted city in Punjab, which was a marked improvement from the state’s second most polluted city ranking it had touched on October 25.

However, Khanna in Ludhiana ranked second most polluted city in the state on Friday with AQI 174.

