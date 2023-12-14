More teams called in to catch leopard

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

A day after a leopard was spotted in Manjali Kalan village near Samrala, the search for the animal continued on Wednesday. Officials had also called teams from Jalandhar and Kapurthala but the animal could not be caught.

Pritpal Singh, range officer of the Forests and Wildlife Preservation Department, Ludhiana, said the Ludhiana team, in collaboration with the teams that have arrived from Jalandhar and Kapurthala, carried out an extensive search in and around Manjali Kalan today.

"Working with the villagers, the teams checked 60 per cent of the sugarcane fields in the village. The remaining fields are slated to be explored tomorrow,” he added.

Pritpal Singh added, “We received a false alarm today from Khanna of a leopard-sighting. Upon investigation, it turned out to be a rumour."

It is pertinent to mention that a leopard was earlier spotted at Centra Greens Society at Dev Colony, near Chabbra Colony, on Pakhowal Road in the city, and Sarinh village of the district.

#Kapurthala