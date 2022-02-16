More than 50% polling stations, locations vulnerable, critical

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 15

More than 50 per cent of the total 2,979 polling stations and over 55 per cent of the total 1,405 polling locations in Ludhiana have been declared vulnerable and critical for security reasons, the district election office has confirmed.

Besides, four of the total 14 Assembly constituencies in Ludhiana have been reported as expenditure sensitive, the officials have said.

Sharing details, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma told The Tribune here on Tuesday 712 polling stations and 377 polling locations have been declared vulnerable, while 785 polling stations and 400 polling locations have been identified as critical.

He said the Sahnewal, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar and Gill Vidhan Sabha segments were declared expenditure sensitive by the Election Commission.

The constituency-wise breakup of the vulnerable and critical polling stations and locations, a copy of which is with The

Tribune, revealed that a maximum of 95 polling stations and 65 polling locations were declared vulnerable and critical in the Ludhiana Central Assembly constituency, while the minimum of 10 polling stations and seven polling locations were identified as vulnerable and critical in the Samrala Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Among other segments, Khanna has 21 polling stations and nine polling locations identified as vulnerable and critical, Sahnewal 65 polling stations and 54 polling locations vulnerable and critical, Ludhiana East 79 stations and 22 locations, Ludhiana South 69 stations and 21 locations, Atam Nagar 70 stations and 22 locations, Ludhiana West 15 stations and five locations, Ludhiana North 74 stations and 23 locations, Gill 59 stations and 59 locations, Payal 34 stations and 15 locations, Dakha 51 stations and 36 locations, Raikot 23 stations and 12 locations, while the Jagraon Assembly seat has 47 polling stations and 27 polling locations under the vulnerable and critical categories.

Expenditure sensitive

Expenditure sensitive Sahnewal, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar and Gill Vidhan Sabha constituencies are witnessing a multi-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, main Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP).

Sahnewal is presently represented by the SAD’s Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Ludhiana South and Atam Nagar by the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA brothers Balwinder Singh and Simarjeet Singh Bains, and Gill is represented by Congress legislator Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Bulara).